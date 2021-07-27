Man Group plc Buys New Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Amyris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Amyris by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 67,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amyris by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amyris by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Amyris stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

