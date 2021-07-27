Man Group plc Cuts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,586 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 679,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 231,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,186,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRE stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $51.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

