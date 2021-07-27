Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 79.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

