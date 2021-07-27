Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,806 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Altice USA by 95.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 139,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

