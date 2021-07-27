Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.78. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

