Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

