Man Group plc Decreases Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,547 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of PagerDuty worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 8.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 20.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 148.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.84. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,783 shares of company stock worth $4,111,808 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

