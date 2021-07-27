Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,463 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

RBA stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

