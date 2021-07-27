Man Group plc Has $3.34 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,117 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,026,000 after acquiring an additional 804,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,830,000 after acquiring an additional 188,374 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,734,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 277.83 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $528,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,138 shares of company stock worth $12,215,237. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

