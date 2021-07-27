Man Group plc Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 29.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $212.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

