Man Group plc Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,144 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.32% of MarineMax worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

HZO stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

