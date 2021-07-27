Man Group plc Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after acquiring an additional 786,034 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 375,545 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after buying an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after buying an additional 262,376 shares during the last quarter.

SILK opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.66.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

