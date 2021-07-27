Man Group plc Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 128,733 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Select Medical worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. CWM LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

