Man Group plc Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Open Lending worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

