Man Group plc Increases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Man Group plc increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 674.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,785,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

