Man Group plc Invests $3.36 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $5,404,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

LAD opened at $372.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.74.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

