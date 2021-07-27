Man Group plc Lowers Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

