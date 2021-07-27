Man Group plc Lowers Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,391 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE DCI opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.