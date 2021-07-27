Man Group plc Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,261 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

