Man Group plc Purchases 24,722 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Man Group plc raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 119.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of AAON worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 42.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $81.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

