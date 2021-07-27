Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $107.59 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

