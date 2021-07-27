Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,570.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 394,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

