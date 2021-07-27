Man Group plc Sells 107,913 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,913 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 686.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 99,398 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 42,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.