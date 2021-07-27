Man Group plc Sells 128,997 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,725 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 128,997 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.48.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

