Man Group plc Sells 26,319 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,319 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $203,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,435. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNET opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.87. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

