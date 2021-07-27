Man Group plc Sells 52,737 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,977 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 52,737 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

