Man Group plc Sells 59,825 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,825 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Pool by 2,375.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL opened at $466.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.48. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,211 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,946 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

