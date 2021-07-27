Man Group plc Sells 599,905 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 599,905 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 379,072 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 737,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.