Man Group plc Sells 72,350 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,350 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 109.4% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fastly by 107.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,694,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,960,708. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

