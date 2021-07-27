Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.71.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.22. 278,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

