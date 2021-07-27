Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.71.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.22. 278,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 1.94.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
