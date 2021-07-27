MAP Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $559,427.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $559,427.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00103909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00125754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,363.35 or 1.00348462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00805230 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

