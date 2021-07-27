Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Markel were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,213.58 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,209.89.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.