Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.46 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00104831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00128497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,533.76 or 1.01514259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00832179 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

