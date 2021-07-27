Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $352.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

