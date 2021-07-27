Mary Kay Ladone Sells 8,349 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HRC traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $122.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.73.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,084,000 after acquiring an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after purchasing an additional 155,620 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

