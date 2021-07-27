Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,699 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Masonite International worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

