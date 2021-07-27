Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $392.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $389.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.