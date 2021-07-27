Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 232,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,742,028 shares.The stock last traded at $95.38 and had previously closed at $99.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $259,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 346.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 264,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 205,166 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 721,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $205,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

