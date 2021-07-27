Mdex (MDX) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $687.59 million and approximately $48.16 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00103909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00125754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,363.35 or 1.00348462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00805230 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,086,896 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.