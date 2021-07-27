Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.61

Shares of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $8.50. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 511,601 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mechanical Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61.

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 26.51%.

About Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets vibration measurement and balancing systems, precision linear displacement solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

