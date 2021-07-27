Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Sells $281,786.45 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $281,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00.

MDLA remained flat at $$33.60 during trading on Tuesday. 9,256,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,541. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

