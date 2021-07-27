Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

Get Medallia alerts:

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,503 shares of company stock worth $11,088,992. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.