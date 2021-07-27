Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MDLA has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, reduced their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,856 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.