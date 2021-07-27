Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Securities

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $167.90 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.98.

Shares of MEDP traded down $16.49 on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.84. Medpace has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Medpace by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

