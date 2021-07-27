Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $14.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,162. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

