Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.26. The company had a trading volume of 73,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,531. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

