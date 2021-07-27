megaBONK (MBONK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,726.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $156,392.51 and $7,726.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.73 or 0.00767295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.