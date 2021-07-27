Megacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $330,942.98 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00351405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,590,339 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.