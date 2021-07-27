Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Down 3.4%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Megaworld from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

