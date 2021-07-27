Meghan Scanlon Sells 13,850 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meghan Scanlon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50.

BSX stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,096,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 455.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.59.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

